Lexus is finally ready to get serious about hauling the family in a roomy seven-seat crossover SUV.

On Thursday, the 2024 Lexus TX debuted as the first U.S.-built crossover SUV from the automaker with three full rows of seats, three powertrains, and a toned-down design.

When the base model and hybrid model arrive this fall, the TX will mark the first Lexus three-row SUV that doesn’t ride on a body-on-frame truck chassis. Lexus TX chief engineer Naohisa Hatta told Motor Authority the TX was developed intentionally for the U.S. families. The plug-in hybrid will arrive later at an unspecified date.

2024 Lexus TX

Lexus TX powertrains

Lexus TX buyers will be faced with three powertrain choices: a turbo-4, a hybrid, and a plug-in hybrid.

The TX 350 will be powered by a 2.4-liter turbo-4 rated at 275 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque. An 8-speed automatic transmission handles shifting duties and front-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive will be available. Lexus estimates the turbo-4 will have a combined EPA fuel economy rating of 21 mpg.

Buyers seeking more power and efficiency will opt for the TX 500h that pairs the turbo-4 with two electric motors and a 6-speed automatic transmission for a combined output of 366 hp and 409 lb-ft. Lexus estimates a combined fuel economy rating of 24 mpg. All-wheel drive and adaptive dampers are standard as is Lexus’ rear-wheel-steering system that will virtually shrink the TX’s wheelbase around corners.

The most powerful and efficient model will be the Lexus TX 550h+ plug-in hybrid. A 3.5-liter V-6 is paired with three electric motors for a combined 406 hp, though Lexus hasn’t released a torque rating yet. It’s expected to have an electric driving range of 33 miles and combined EPA fuel economy rating of 30 mpg. All-wheel drive will be standard.

2024 Lexus TX

Lexus TX features three full rows of seats

Every Lexus TX will have three rows with seating for up to six or seven passengers, depending on the configuration. The 60/40-split second-row bench seat could be upgraded to two captain’s chairs. An available center console can be optioned with the captain’s chairs for extra storage or removed for easier access to the third row.

Based on the related 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander that third-row seat will be adult-sized. This Lexus will be as capable of hauling cargo as it is humans with 20.1 cubic feet of space behind the third row. Folding the third row expands cargo space to 57.4 cubic feet, and with both the second and third row folded there’s 97 cubic feet of space for hauling duties.

2024 Lexus TX

The interior design looks like a larger version of what’s found in the smaller NX and RX crossovers. An 8.0-inch digital gauge cluster and 14.0-inch touchscreen will be standard with the latter canted towards the driver. A 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and head-up display will be available. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be standard. The family will be able to power up with seven charging ports and three power outlets, and a 21-speaker Mark Levinson sound system will be available.

Lexus toned down the spindle grille in the name of aerodynamics, Hatta told Motor Authority. This latest iteration of Lexus’ grille gives the front a design that’s bordering on anonymous. The sides feature a strong shoulder line that leads into the rear like a wider version of the RX with full-width LED taillights.

2024 Lexus TX

Lexus TX safety features

Every Lexus TX will come with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control. A surround-view camera system will be available.

The Lexus TX will be the first U.S.-made model when it enters production this fall at Toyota’s Princeton, Indiana plant, where the Highlander and Grand Highlander siblings are made.

