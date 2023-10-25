The 2024 Lexus LS full-size sedan rolls into the new year with more standard tech but a corresponding price hike of $3,100 from the 2023 Lexus flagship sedan. The updated LS costs $80,685, including a $1,350 destination fee, Lexus announced Wednesday.

New standard features include a 12.3-inch touchscreen (there’s still an analog clock) with wireless smartphone connectivity and a wireless smartphone charger, a head-up display, digital key with subscription, and the latest upgrades to the brand’s suite of driver-assist technology it dubs Safety System+ 3.0.

That includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, limited hands-free driving, an emergency stopping system if the driver is unresponsive, and traffic sign recognition.

New and expensive color options have been added, including a Silver Illusion coat that costs an extra $3,100.

A hybrid or gas powertrain carry over for 2024. The LS 500 uses a twin-turbo 3.4-liter V-6 making 416 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque. It’s paired to a 10-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive. Lexus estimates 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds with rear-wheel drive, while an optional Dynamic Handling Package adds rear-wheel steering and sportier suspension tuning. All-wheel drive can be added for $3,250.

The 2024 Lexus LS F Sport adds more comfort than sport, with a leather steering wheel that’s heated as well as 28-way power front seats and a surround-view camera system. It costs $84,825, but AWD adds $2,450 here.

The LS 500h hybrid combines a 3.5-liter V-6 with a pair of electric motors for a combined output of 416 hp. The hybrid comes with all-wheel drive only, it rides on 20-inch alloy wheels, and comes with Lexus Teammate that allows for a few minutes of hands-free driving on mapped highways, and helps with parking. It tops the range at $115,560.

The 2024 Lexus LS arrives at dealers later this year.

