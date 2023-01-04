The redesigned 2023 Honda Accord mid-size sedan receives a modest price bump and a modest efficiency bump for hybrid versions, Honda announced Wednesday.

The 2023 Honda Accord LX starts the bidding at $28,390, including a $1,095 destination fee. That’s an increase of $775 from last year’s model. The price increase includes a new look with a lower front end that mirrors the Honda Civic. The 11th-generation Accord is three inches longer than its predecessor, but the standard 192-hp 1.5-liter turbo-4 and CVT mostly carries over for base LX and EX trims. Honda says it refined the direct-injection system and crankshaft, and updated the CVT to reduce engine noise. But fuel economy drops 1 mpg to an EPA-rated 29 mpg city, 37 highway, 32 combined.

The turbo-4 comes in LX and EX grades, with standard features such as LED headlights, 17-inch wheels, cloth seats, a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, and two USB-C ports.

For $30,705, the EX adds heated front seats, a sunroof, and a power driver seat.

2023 Honda Accord

The 2023 Accord Sport kicks off the hybrid lineup for $32,990. That’s a $725 increase from last year’s Hybrid Sport. The Hybrid uses a new iteration of Honda’s two-motor hybrid system. The motors are mounted beside each other now, enabling a larger propulsion motor to fit, and a 2.0-liter inline-4 running on the efficient Atkinson cycle has direct fuel injection this year. Power drops to 204 hp from 212 hp, but the larger motor makes more torque, from 232 lb-ft in the outgoing model to 247 lb-ft of torque in the 2023 Hybrid.

Honda expects the Accord Hybrid to account for more than half of Accord sales, with four of the six trims designated for the Hybrid. Sport, Sport-L, and Touring trims have an EPA-rated 46 mpg city, 41 highway, 44 combined. The EX-L Hybrid downsizes wheels from 19 inches to 17 inches, and boosts efficiency to 51/44/48 mpg, which is 1 mpg combined more than last year’s most efficient Accord Hybrid.

The 2023 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Blue outpaces the hybrid mid-size sedan class with a 52-mpg combined rating.

It Hybrid Sport comes well equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone compatibility and available charging, 19-inch black alloy wheels, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The more efficient EX-L costs $34,635, and adds leather upholstery and parking sensors. The $34,970 Sport-L adds black trim elements and a rear diffuser, as well as a power passenger seat.

The Touring hybrid tops the lineup at $38,985. It features a Google built-in infotainment operating system with a 3-year data plan, 12-speaker Bose audio, a wireless smartphone charger, wifi hotspot, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear outboard seats, and a 6.0-inch head-up display.

The 2023 Honda Accord goes on sale later this month.

Related Articles