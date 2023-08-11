JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover) on Thursday announced the launch of a second batch of its Defender Trophy Edition SUVs for 2023, this time based on the stretched Defender 130 body style.

A total of 230 are planned, with 220 earmarked for the U.S. and the remainder for Canada, and as with previous Trophy Editions, buyers are also invited to compete in an off-road competition.

JLR has only released a single teaser shot but said the vehicle will be available to order later in August. Pricing starts at $103,000, excluding destination.

JLR previously offered a Trophy Edition for 2023 based on the short Defender 90 body style, and for 2022 there was the first Trophy Edition based on the middle-of-the-pack Defender 110 body style.

Teaser for 2023 Defender Trophy Edition

The latest version based on the Defender 130 body style will be available exclusively in P400 SE grade, which teams a 3.0-liter turbo-6 with a mild-hybrid system for a peak 395 hp. Drive is to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic.

The Trophy Edition commemorates the Camel Trophy, an off-road racing series that ran from 1981 to 2000 with the Camel cigarette company as the main sponsor. Land Rover vehicles dominated the Camel Trophy for most of its existence, mostly wearing a distinctive yellow livery. That livery was replicated (minus the Camel branding) on the previous Trophy Editions, and it’s likely the same will be true for the latest version.

The vehicle will also come with leather trim and custom badging, as well as adventure gear like a roof rack and roof box, a ladder, an electronic winch, mud flaps, wheel arch and underbody protection, and rubber mats.

Buyers of the latest Defender Trophy Edition will have the opportunity to test this equipment in a one-day off-road competition to be held near Austin, Texas, in late October. Teams will consist of two people and the winning team will receive an off-road adventure holiday in South Africa. Places are limited as only 90 teams will compete.

