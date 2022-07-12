Samantha Boyd joined KARK 4 News in July 2022. Born and raised in central Arkansas, she’s excited to be back home!

Samantha graduated from Ouachita Baptist University in May 2020 where she received her bachelor’s degree in mass communications and Christian studies. While at Ouachita, Samantha wrote for the yearbook and volunteered as a Multimedia Journalist for the student-led sportscast, Roar Rundown.

After graduating, Samantha joined KNWA/FOX24 in Fayetteville, Arkansas as a Reporter/MMJ. Before coming to KARK/FOX16, she worked as the Communications Director on Senator John Boozman’s reelection campaign leading up to the 2022 primary election.

Outside of reporting, you can find Samantha spending time with friends, family, and her dog, Theo.

For story ideas, you can find Samantha on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook or email her at sboyd@nexstar.tv.