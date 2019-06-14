Pat Walker

Pat joined the Arkansas Storm Team in March 2013.

He’s on the air weekday mornings on KARK 4 Today and on our sister station’s Fox 16 Good Day. Pat is also the meteorologist for Arkansas Today weekdays at noon on KARK.

Pat grew up in Ward, Arkansas and graduated from Cabot High School. Pat graduated from UCA in Conway with a B.A. in History. Then, after five years of various jobs including youth pastoring, Pat headed off to Mississippi State to study Meteorology where he earned his M.S. in Geosciences. It was at Mississippi State he met his wife, Kim, who is also a meteorologist. They have been blessed with three children.

Pat did not grow up with a desire to be a meteorologist, but our wacky Arkansas weather has left its impact on him. Whether it was knee-high snow to cancel school when he was a kid or horrific tornado outbreaks like March 1, 1997 and January 21, 1999, Pat remembers them like they were yesterday. Growing up, he spent nearly every tornado and severe thunderstorm warning underground in his family’s backyard storm cellar.

Pat has worked at stations in Columbus, Mississippi; San Angelo, Texas; Lawton, Oklahoma; and Davenport, Iowa. But once a Hog-Caller, always a Hog-Caller. As a Razorback fan Pat is glad to live in his home state again.

Pat is a holder of the Broadcaster Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association, and a winner of the Weather Broadcast of the Year from the Oklahoma Broadcaster’s Association. He and his family are members of Fellowship Bible Church in Little Rock.