Neale Zeringue joined the KARK 4 News team in April 2022 as a general assignment reporter.

He’s coming back home to Arkansas after reporting at CBS affiliate KLFY in Lafayette, Louisiana for three years. He’s covered hurricanes, presidential rallies, and the SEACOR Power disaster where 13 died aboard a capsized boat in the Gulf of Mexico.

Neale first moved to Arkansas in 2011 and graduated from Searcy High School and Harding University. He interned with KARK and first worked as a camera operator and producer before starting his reporting career.

Neale enjoys swimming and exploring state parks with his family and dog, Eleanor. He was part of Harding University’s children’s improv theatre troupe The Pied Pipers and is always up to try something new.

If you have a story idea or just want to say hello, send him an email at nezeringue@nexstar.tv.

You can follow him @NealeZeringue on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.