Mitch McCoy rejoined our team as a Breaking News Anchor in July 2020 after briefly leaving to pursue other ventures. He was originally hired in October 2015 as a General Assignment Reporter.

Mitch’s passion for journalism began at a young age. He strives to give victims a voice, holding the powerful accountable and sharing stories of people who are in need of help.

Mitch won an Emmy for severe weather coverage in 2016.

Before coming to Arkansas, he served as a news anchor, reporter and producer at KQTV in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Before jumping into TV, Mitch worked in radio as a news anchor and producer in St. Louis, Missouri and in West Michigan, where he grew up.

In his free time, Mitch enjoys hiking, photography and finding the hidden treasures Arkansas has to offer.