Laura Monteverdi is a two-time Edward R. Murrow and Emmy award-winning journalist.

After losing a loved one to a drug overdose, Laura has taken up the fight against the opioid epidemic and educating the community about addiction and recovery.



In September 2020, Laura started as the evening anchor at KARK in Little Rock, Arkansas, alongside Bob Clausen.



Prior to that, she was the morning anchor at THV11 in Little Rock as well as the co-host of a one-hour lifestyle show that featured live music and focused on the community and trending topics.



Before moving to Arkansas, Laura was the morning anchor/reporter at KDLT in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. During her time there, Laura embraced the Midwest, learning how to do everything from skiing to milking a cow, as part of her own weekly segment, “Life with Laura.”



Laura graduated from the University of South Florida in Tampa where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications with a specialization in Broadcast Journalism.



During her college career, Laura was the anchor/reporter for her university’s news show, Florida Focus. In addition, she interned at WFLA in Tampa on Daytime, a nationally syndicated morning talk show.



Her work educating viewers on the opioid epidemic and working to end the stigma of addiction has earned her two Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards and two Regional Emmy awards.



In February 2020, Laura was honored with the National Newsmaker Award, which recognizes a journalist who goes above and beyond to educate the public on substance abuse. The award is presented by Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA), the leading substance abuse prevention organization in the United States.



Laura has a personal connection to the addiction crisis and travels the state sharing her story with youth organizations, local churches and schools.



Laura enjoys traveling, biking, hiking and enjoying everything the Natural State has to offer with her rescue dog, Juneau, by her side.