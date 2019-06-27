Keith Monahan joined KARK 4 The Weather Authority as Chief Meteorologist in October 2011.

The leader of the Arkansas Storm Team is part of the weeknight news team at 5, 6 and 10.

Keith came to Little Rock from a similar position at a Houston, Texas television station, where he had been covering the weather for 10 years.

Keith has also worked as a meteorologist in Cheyenne, WY, Grand Rapids, MI and Sioux Falls, SD.

A 1984 graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, Keith received a Bachelor of Science degree majoring in International Affairs and American Politics. By the time his service was up, Captain Monahan served as a Commanding Counterintelligence Officer and Commander of Investigative units.

“We did work we really can’t talk about, that’s all I can say.” Monahan says with a wink and a smile.

It wasn’t long after fulfilling his commitment to service that the Wild Blue Yonder beckoned again.

“I have always wanted to be a TV weatherman. I took a long route to get here, but it all came from a big storm when I was a kid on the East Coast. My family was flooded in Pennsylvania, since then I’ve always wanted to do this,” he says.

Keith earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Meteorology from the University of Northern Colorado.