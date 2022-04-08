Joel Young, CBM

Joel Young brings more than a decade of experience to the Arkansas Storm Team. His work has earned him certification through the American Meteorological Society, an Emmy nomination and AP awards.

Though he was born and raised in Mississippi, his roots dig deep into Arkansas history. His dad, a Dewitt native, can trace their ancestry all the way to Arkansas Post.

Three years before he earned his bachelor’s degree in Professional Meteorology, Joel worked part-time forecasting the weather for the local ABC affiliate in Greenville, MS. Since graduating from Mississippi State University in 2012, he has served in Sioux Falls, SD; Biloxi, MS; Tupelo, MS and Memphis, TN.

Joel is active in the community, having raised over $25,000 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi. He is also active on social media. He has over a half-million followers on Tik-Tok where he streamed footage from inside the eye of a Category 4, Hurricane Ida.

During his spare time, Joel likes to go hiking, kayaking and exploring new places off the beaten path. You can see Joel on-air every morning on KARK 4 Today from 4 to 7 a.m. To catch him when he’s off air, you can follow him on Twitter at @joel_off_air, on Instagram at @joel_off_air or on Facebook at @JoelOffAir.