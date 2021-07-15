Jessica Ranck joined KARK 4 News as a general assignment reporter in June 2021.

She comes to Little Rock from Abilene, Texas where she worked as an MMJ for the CBS and NBC Affiliate. During her almost 3 years at the station, she reported on some of the most important stories facing the Big Country.

Jessica Ranck graduated from Texas Christian University in May 2017 with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. During football season you can find her glued to the TV cheering on the Horned Frogs.

Jessica is from San Diego, California and is excited to continue her news journey in the Natural State.