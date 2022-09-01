Haven Hughes joined the station as a general assignment reporter in August of 2022.

Haven is a graduate of Henderson State University in Arkadelphia where she was on the pom squad, an anchor for Henderson Television, a member of Reddie Media Group and a member of the panhellenic sorority Alpha Xi Delta.

While at Henderson, Haven was also on the honor list, received an award for on-air personality, received a grant for a NASA Collaboration, and co-hosted the College Media Association Awards.

She was born and raised in the capital city of Little Rock and is thrilled to report the news in her hometown market.