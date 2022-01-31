Gary Burton Jr. is a proud Little Rock native who attended Arkansas Tech University and Maumelle High School.

He joined the KARK 4 News team in January of 2022 as the weekend anchor and weekday reporter.

Gary started his professional News career reporting for WJTV 12 News in Jackson, Mississippi in 2019. He later became the weekend anchor there.

Prior to moving to Mississippi, he interned for KARK and FOX 16 News in 2018.

In college, Gary played football for the Arkansas Tech Wonderboys and reported for the university’s news show, Tech TV. He also hosted his own radio show, The Real on 91.9 KXRJ.

He’s a brother of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated and major football and basketball fam. His favorite teams are the Baltimore Ravens and Phoenix Suns fan.

Gary is passionate about bringing a light to people through news and wants to tell your story.

If you’d like to share your story with Gary, send him an email at Gburton@kark.com.

You can also message him on Twitter @GaryBurton_JR and on Facebook at Gary Burton JR.