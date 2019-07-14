D.J. Williams joined KARK 4 Today as co-host in January 2015. He is also part of the Pig Trail Nation team during football season.

D.J. has also hosted Nexstar Media Group’s New Year’s Eve celebration (Lone Star NYE!) in Dallas in 2018 and 2019. The Texas-sized party is held at the Arlington’s Texas Live! venue. It airs on television and via live stream on 21 websites across Texas and beyond.

The former Arkansas Razorback won the Mackey Award as the country’s best tight end in 2010 and went on to play in the NFL. He was first drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round and later signed with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. D.J. was signed by the Washington Redskins in Aug. 2015 but an injury kept him from making the roster.

While in college, D.J. won the Disney Spirit Award as college football’s most inspirational figure.

He has been an advocate for victims of domestic violence and has shared the personal story of his own family leaving his abusive, drug-addicted father when Williams was a child.

D.J. is a graduate of Central Arkansas Christian High School (North Little Rock).