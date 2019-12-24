Claire Kreuz joined the station as a general assignment reporter in November 2019.

She came to Arkansas from Abilene, Texas where she worked as a multimedia journalist for the CBS and NBC affiliates KTAB and KRBC. She covered stories ranging from massive fires to high profile crimes and the tornado of May 2019. Her most memorable moment was rappelling off a 20-story building.

Claire is a graduate of Texas State University, where she played college volleyball for the Bobcats. While at Texas State, she interned for the San Antonio Spurs working with their broadcast department.

Claire is from Boerne, Texas and she’s excited to be in the Natural State!