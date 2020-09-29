Caitrin Assaf joined the station as a general assignment reporter in September 2020.

She comes to Arkansas from Grand Junction, Colorado where she worked as a reporter, anchor and producer for the CBS affiliate, KREX. During her time on the Western Slope, she covered everything from wildfires to congressional races, and anchored and produced the morning, noon and evening broadcasts.

Caitrin is a graduate of Boston College and is currently pursuing her master’s degree in government and political communications through Johns Hopkins Advanced Academic Programs.

As an Eagle, Caitrin was also a member of the nation’s oldest collegiate improv troupe and interned at Boston’s ABC affiliate, WCVB.

Caitrin is from Boca Raton, Florida and is excited to be back in the South covering the Natural State!