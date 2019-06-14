Bob Clausen joined the news team in the fall of 1994. He is an Emmy award winning journalist who has also been honored by the Associated Press for investigative reporting.

Bob began his career in 1989 in Tucson, AZ at KVOA-TV, moving to anchor/reporter positions in Yuma, AZ at KYMA-TV, then to KVBC-TV Las Vegas, NV before landing at KARK.

Bob grew up on New York’s Long Island and attended school at Castleton State College in Vermont and the University of Arizona. He holds a degree in Broadcast Communications.

He lives in Little Rock with his wife Tammy and their daughter Karstyn and stepson Blake.