Andrew Epperson

Andrew joined KARK 4 News in November of 2021 and is originally from Sherwood. He is a two-time graduate from the UA School of Journalism and Strategic Media, where he earned a Master’s degree in 2019 and a Bachelor’s in 2017.

Prior to joining KARK, Andrew reported for KNWA/Fox 24 in Fayetteville and Razorback football and basketball for the Associated Press. He also was a high school sports correspondent for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and served as a graduate assistant at the U of A.

Andrew is an avid reader and diehard sports fan. His favorite professional teams are the Los Angeles Lakers, Dodgers, and Oakland Raiders. He’s also a fan of the Beatles, Bob Dylan, and Elvis Presley.

Got a story idea? Email Andrew at aepperson@kark.com. Follow him on Twitter at @eppersports.