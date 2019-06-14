Hilary Hunt rejoined KARK in Sept. 2018 after spending two years away from Little Rock with Nexstar stations KNWA and Fox 24 in Fayetteville.

She anchors the KARK 4 News Today and also hosts Newsfeed Now for stations across the country.

Hilary had previously worked for us as a general assignment reporter.

Over the last four years in Arkansas, Hilary’s work has been recognized with an Edward R. Murrow Award.

She’s covered major stories like the 2014 Mayflower-Vilonia tornado, the murder of beloved realtor Beverly Carter, and the firings of Jeff Long and Bret Bielema.

Before coming to Arkansas, Hilary worked as an anchor/reporter in Monroe, Louisiana.

She’s a graduate of Mississippi State and a former standout volleyball player.