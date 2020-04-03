Ask Asa: A Virtual Town Hall

Governor Asa Hutchinson will be live in studio on Thursday 4/9 answering viewer questions about COVID-19 in Arkansas.

Ask your questions below:

Other ways to submit questions

  • Facebook – #AskAsa
  • Twitter – #AskAsa
  • Instagram – #AskAsa
  • Voicemail – (501) 340-4440
  • Email – AskAsa@nexstar.tv
  • U.S Postal – 1401 W. Capitol Ave #104 Little Rock, AR 72201 (Attention Ask Asa)
  • You can submit a video question. Read the following guidelines and send in your video below!

Guidelines

  • Keep questions concise
  • Video and audio no longer than 20 seconds
  • Name
  • Age
  • Where you live