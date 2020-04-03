Ask Asa: A Virtual Town Hall

Governor Asa Hutchinson will be live in studio on Thursday 4/9 answering viewer questions about COVID-19 in Arkansas.
Ask your questions below:
Other ways to submit questions
- Facebook – #AskAsa
- Twitter – #AskAsa
- Instagram – #AskAsa
- Voicemail – (501) 340-4440
- Email – AskAsa@nexstar.tv
- U.S Postal – 1401 W. Capitol Ave #104 Little Rock, AR 72201 (Attention Ask Asa)
- You can submit a video question. Read the following guidelines and send in your video below!
Guidelines
- Keep questions concise
- Video and audio no longer than 20 seconds
- Name
- Age
- Where you live