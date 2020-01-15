Skip to content
KARK
Paron
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory over Violence
Weird News
Newsfeed Now
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
2 advance to runoff in primary for Arkansas House seat
Pelosi names Schiff, Nadler as prosecutors for Trump trial
House to vote on sending articles of impeachment to Senate
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
MLB
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
AR Careers
Contests
Community
Clear the Shelters
Good News Matters
Recipes
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon: 10 Books. 10 Weeks.
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Update: Man dies after being seriously injured when two employees fight at NLR Chicken King, police say
Video for Vicki
RetailPros
Posted:
Jan 15, 2020 / 12:37 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 15, 2020 / 12:37 PM CST
Trending Stories
Update: Man dies after being seriously injured when two employees fight at NLR Chicken King, police say
Retired teacher pushed down, purse stolen in broad daylight
UPDATE: More information released in Yell Co. cattle shootings, four men arrested
Pope County Sheriff writes letter asking for new justice complex
Former UL, Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino lands at Missouri St.