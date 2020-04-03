Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory over Violence
Weird News
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
North Carolina emergency room doctor sleeping in RV to keep his family healthy
Little Rock printing company sells t-shirts, 100% proceeds go towards hospitality workers affected by crisis
Hobby Lobby temporarily closing all stores, will furlough ‘nearly all store employees’
Governor Asa Hutchinson announces intent to grant executive clemency
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Japan 2020
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Working4You
Special Reports
Digital Originals
Community
Clear the Shelters
Good News Matters
Recipes
AR Careers
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon: 10 Books. 10 Weeks.
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
AR We’re in This Together
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Pine Bluff mayor instructs all non-uniformed city employees work remotely until further notice
Spring Mulching
Good Earth Garden Center
Posted:
Apr 3, 2020 / 01:47 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 3, 2020 / 01:47 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor announces 704 cases in the state, no new deaths
Video
Governor Asa Hutchinson announces intent to grant executive clemency
Coronavirus in Ark.: 704 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 12 deaths, according to ADH
Video
Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor defends targeted response, state officials discuss ADC response
Video
Hobby Lobby temporarily closing all stores, will furlough ‘nearly all store employees’
Trending Stories
Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor announces 704 cases in the state, no new deaths
Video
Governor Asa Hutchinson announces intent to grant executive clemency
Coronavirus in Ark.: 704 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 12 deaths, according to ADH
Video
Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor defends targeted response, state officials discuss ADC response
Video
Hobby Lobby temporarily closing all stores, will furlough ‘nearly all store employees’