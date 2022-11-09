KARK
by: Arkansas Style team
Posted: Nov 9, 2022 / 11:47 AM CST
Updated: Nov 9, 2022 / 11:47 AM CST
Shelley Green, the owner of The Green Corner Store, joins us to show off some of their locally made and eco-friendly goods.
"Our Mission: To transform the way we live in our 'corner' of the planet by showcasing eco-friendly goods and promoting healthy lifestyles and safer, greener environments at home, work, and school. We share our vision for a thriving local economy and the economic, environmental and social benefits of a sustainable community."
For more information, visit thegreencornerstore.com.
