Jennifer Childers, Operations Manager of Sunrise Outfitters, joins Nichole to talk about their Christmas 4 Kids event, where you bring a new, unwrapped toy and they will entertain you and your family with car races, music, and food.
by: Nichole Niemann
Posted:
Updated:
Jennifer Childers, Operations Manager of Sunrise Outfitters, joins Nichole to talk about their Christmas 4 Kids event, where you bring a new, unwrapped toy and they will entertain you and your family with car races, music, and food.