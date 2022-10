Owner of Jazzercise Little Rock, Heather Abed, demonstrates some easy, yet effective workouts that you can do just about anywhere!

Heather is a professional Jazzercise instructor and Certified Cancer Exercise Specialist. She knows how important bodily health and wellness are and makes it her mission to help people feel strong, healthy, confident, and most of all, happy.

For more information or to book a class with Heather, visit her Facebook page.