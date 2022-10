Meredith Coleman, the owner of MeMe’s Twisted Potato, joins us in the studio with some seriously delicious vegan comfort food.

Their menu features produce grown from their own garden or from local farmers. MeMe’s brings guilt-free, affordable vegan options to Little Rock one burger at a time

Visit MeMe’s Twisted Potato in Little Rock or order online at memestwistedpotato.ecwid.com.