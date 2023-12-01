Nichole talks to Nick Karl, Vice President of Growth, United Healthcare Medicare and Retirement, Arkansas about important information regarding the Annual Enrollment Period and how to make an informed coverage decision for next year.
by: Nichole Niemann
