Cydney Coleman with Rock Town Distillery is back to shake up a Spiced Gin Sour. It may come on ice but it’s sure to warm you up!

Spiced Gin Sour

2oz Rock Town Barrel Aged Gin

1 oz of Lemon Juice

.75oz Liquid Egg White (or 1 Egg White)

1 oz of Cinnamon Brown Sugar Syrup

Cinnamon and Star Anise for garnish