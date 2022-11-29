Nichole and her helper, Peyton Swanigan, created a copycat version of a chopped salad from the legendary Chicago food empire – Portillo’s.

Portillo’s Chopped Salad is loaded with lettuce, cabbage, tender pasta, veggies, and lots of bacon. A delicious, creamy balsamic dressing coats this salad, and gorgonzola cheese gives it the perfect finishing touch!

Ingredients:

1/3 cup cooked ditalini pasta

4 slices cooked and crumbled bacon

1 cup rotisserie chicken , diced

1/3 of a tomato , chopped

4 cups chopped lettuce (We like to use half romaine/half iceberg)

(We like to use half romaine/half iceberg) 1 cup chopped red cabbage

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved or quartered

halved or quartered 3 thinly sliced green onions

1/3 cup crumbled gorgonzola cheese

1 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

2 TBSP canola oil

