Nichole and her helper, Peyton Swanigan, created a copycat version of a chopped salad from the legendary Chicago food empire – Portillo’s.
Portillo’s Chopped Salad is loaded with lettuce, cabbage, tender pasta, veggies, and lots of bacon. A delicious, creamy balsamic dressing coats this salad, and gorgonzola cheese gives it the perfect finishing touch!
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup cooked ditalini pasta
- 4 slices cooked and crumbled bacon
- 1 cup rotisserie chicken, diced
- 1/3 of a tomato, chopped
- 4 cups chopped lettuce (We like to use half romaine/half iceberg)
- 1 cup chopped red cabbage
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved or quartered
- 3 thinly sliced green onions
- 1/3 cup crumbled gorgonzola cheese
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp black pepper
- 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
- 2 TBSP canola oil
