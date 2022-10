Our celebrity bartender, Rob Armstrong, is back in the building to shake us up another delicious cocktail.

We want to see your cocktail photos. Don’t forget to tag us on all social platforms at @ARStyleShow!

The Buzzed Bumble Cocktail

2oz Empress 1908 Indigo Gin

1.5oz Honey Syrup

1.5oz Lemon Juice

3oz Stiegl Grapefruit Radler