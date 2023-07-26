For the first time in Arkansas, The 24 Hour Plays: LittleRock will bring together 6 writers, 6 directors, and 24 actors at the Arkansas Rep to create 6 brand new 10-minute plays all in 24 hours with proceeds to benefit the American Red Cross.
by: Nichole Niemann
