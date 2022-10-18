Jennifer Duckworth from the Squizito Tasting Room introduces us to their world of yummy infused oils and balsamics that are sure to elevate any dish.

Squizito Tasting Room is a retail extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar tasting room, where you can sample all their flavors before you buy. In addition to these products, they carry spices, pasta, soberdough bread mix, olive oil skin care, olives, honeys, and a variety of sauces and tapenades made from their ultra-premium extra virgin olive oil.

If you want to taste authentic flavor, visit squizitotastingroom.com.