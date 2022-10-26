Rob Armstrong from Cypress Social and Susie Long from Petit and Keet are back to shake up some more cocktails and give us the scoop on their upcoming wine event.

Yazoo Witches Brew

1oz Dolin Blanc

.50oz Suze

.50oz Triple Sec

.25oz Lemon Juice

3oz Prosecco

*Wine Glass, Small Rocks

*Lavender & Dehydrated Lime Wheel

Black Kat’s Meow

2oz Rocktown Vodka

1oz Pom Juice

.75oz Lime Juice

.50oz Amaretto

.25 oz Agave Syrup

*Tulip Glass, Small Rocks

*Light Colored Flower

For more information on the Stellekaya Wine Dinner, visit cypresssocial.com.