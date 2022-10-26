Jimmy McGill, the Director of Peer Services for the Arkansas Department of Human Services, is looking for peer specialists who can help those who are suffering through Substance Abuse Disorder.

“Author and speaker Jimmy McGill had a childhood marked by trauma, but what should have destroyed him is now being used to transform addiction awareness in the state of America. His recently published book, “From Prison to Purpose,” is a detailed account of his journey to sustained recovery. Jimmy is the State’s Recovery Manager for the Arkansas Department of Human Services and was the state’s first Peer Recovery Peer Supervisor (PRPS). His lived experience has allowed him the chance to lead the development of recovery support services throughout Arkansas.”