Colby Sansom, Community Educator at Argenta Library, joins Nichole to talk about “Adulting on a Dime,” which is a series of engaging and free programs designed to empower young adults and show them how to pamper themselves without breaking the bank.
by: Nichole Niemann
Posted:
Updated:
Colby Sansom, Community Educator at Argenta Library, joins Nichole to talk about “Adulting on a Dime,” which is a series of engaging and free programs designed to empower young adults and show them how to pamper themselves without breaking the bank.