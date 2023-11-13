Governor Sanders proclaimed November as Arkansas Soybean Month and Hannah Phillips, Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board Spokesperson, talks to Nichole about how important this crop is to our state and how beneficial soybeans are in our diet.
by: Nichole Niemann
