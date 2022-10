Serreta Boson, with Sarge’s Famous Pickles, joins us for a taste test of the most mouthwatering pickles. She also shares her success story.

Serreta has taken a gourmet pickle recipe, a gift from her father, and turned it into a full-time business.

You can find Sarge’s Pickles at the Country Club flea market, as well as at various events and festivals throughout Arkansas. You can also purchase a jar on their website at sargespickles.com.