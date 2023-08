Jeanne Y. Wei, M.D., Ph.D., Jackson T. Stephens Professor of Geriatrics, College of Medicine, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), is Chair, Reynolds Department of Geriatrics & Executive Director of the Reynolds Institute on Aging (RIOA) talks to Nichole about how the blue light from our device screens can interrupt our body’s natural ability to produce melatonin which enables us to fall asleep.