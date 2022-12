Our celebrity bartender, Rob Armstrong, is back to get happy hour rolling with a tasty Rosemary Pear Collins.

This holiday cocktail is a fun and festive combo of gin, rosemary, and ginger beer. This cocktail is perfect for a Christmas party!

Rosemary Pear Collins

2oz Gin

1.75oz Rosemary Pear Syrup

1.75oz Lime Juice

Top with Gingerbeer