Adam Tindall and Lacy Hodge with the North Little Rock Animal Shelter introduce us to two of their sweetest, adoptable puppies.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK ANIMAL SHELTER

1 Championship Drive

North Little Rock, AR 72118

(501) 791-8577

E-mail: animalservices@nlr.ar.gov

Office Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

(Closed for Lunch): 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Adoption Hours: Monday – Friday, 12:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday Hours: 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

(Phones are not answered on Saturdays)

For more info on how to adopt, visit their Facebook group.