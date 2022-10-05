Rescuing pets never goes out of style!

We welcomed Alexandra Mounger, director of CARE For Animals, to our studio to talk about 2022’s Pawject Runway fashion show and fundraiser. CARE is a 501(c)(3) Arkansas nonprofit corporation and a charitable organization fully funded by donations and devoted to saving the lives of thousands of shelter animals in need.

On Thursday, October 6th, amid the rustic-chic charm of the Sunset Lodge at Rusty Tractor Vineyards in Little Rock, canine and human models will take to the runway to show off some of the finest fashions Little Rock has to offer.

To find out more about CARE or to purchase tickets to Pawject Runway, go to their Facebook page or check out their website at careforanimals.org.