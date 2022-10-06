Paige Shepard with Shepard Organizing Solutions joins us in the studio to show you how to organize even the messiest of spaces. Whether you hire Shepard Organizing Solutions to coordinate an event, declutter & organize a space in your home or business, or evaluate & improve your daily schedule or workflow, Shepard Organizing Solutions exists to bring order and excellence to events, spaces, and day-to-day productivity.

For more information about Paige and Shepard Organizing Solutions, check out their website at shepardorganizing.com.