Jeanne Y. Wei, M.D., Ph.D., Jackson T. Stephens Professor of Geriatrics, College of Medicine, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), is Chair, Reynolds Department of Geriatrics & Executive Director of the Reynolds Institute on Aging (RIOA), teaches Nichole about how the body metabolizes alcohol so you know how much you should have before you get behind the wheel of a car and drive within the legal limit.