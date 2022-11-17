Nichole and her little helper, Micah, make a zesty Mediterranean salad that is perfectly delicious.
This chicken salad is lemony and salty. It will make you feel as if you’re eating on a Mediterranean island overlooking the sea.
Ingredients:
4 cups shredded cooked chicken
3.5 ounces capers, drained
¼ cup Kalamata olives
¼ sliced red onion
½ steamed French green beans
½ cup lemon juice
¼ cup olive oil
Salt, pepper, oregano, and garlic powder to taste
Directions:
Place on a bed of microgreens
