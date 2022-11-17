Nichole and her little helper, Micah, make a zesty Mediterranean salad that is perfectly delicious.

This chicken salad is lemony and salty. It will make you feel as if you’re eating on a Mediterranean island overlooking the sea.

Ingredients:

4 cups shredded cooked chicken

3.5 ounces capers, drained

¼ cup Kalamata olives

¼ sliced red onion

½ steamed French green beans

½ cup lemon juice

¼ cup olive oil

Salt, pepper, oregano, and garlic powder to taste

Directions:

Place on a bed of microgreens

