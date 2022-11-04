KARK
by: Arkansas Style team
Posted: Nov 4, 2022 / 05:37 PM CDT
Updated: Nov 4, 2022 / 05:37 PM CDT
Andrea Harris, the owner of Hippie Hounds, chills out with us and showcases some of her cannabis-infused dog treats and tinctures.
“Hippie Hounds products are proudly produced with full-spectrum hemp oil. Our treats & tinctures are formulated by Veterinary Professionals, made with all-natural ingredients, and tested by an independent 3rd party. Our products contain less than 0.3% THC.”Hippie Hounds
You can snag a bag of these cool hemp treats at hippiehoundstreats.com.
