Andrea Harris, the owner of Hippie Hounds, chills out with us and showcases some of her cannabis-infused dog treats and tinctures.

“Hippie Hounds products are proudly produced with full-spectrum hemp oil. Our treats & tinctures are formulated by Veterinary Professionals, made with all-natural ingredients, and tested by an independent 3rd party. Our products contain less than 0.3% THC.” Hippie Hounds

You can snag a bag of these cool hemp treats at hippiehoundstreats.com.