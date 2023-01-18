Movie critic, Michael Cook, returns to review some of the newest releases to hit our favorite streaming platforms.

The Fabelmans: Young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see “The Greatest Show on Earth.” Armed with a camera, Sammy starts to make his own films at home, much to the delight of his supportive mother.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover: After falling out of love with her husband following a war injury, Lady Chatterley pursues a torrid affair with the gamekeeper on their estate and begins to uncover her own internal biases.