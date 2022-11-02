Movie critic, Michael Cook, returns to review some of the newest releases to hit our favorite streaming platforms.

Nope Synopsis: Two siblings running a horse ranch in California discover something wonderful and sinister in the skies above, while the owner of an adjacent theme park tries to profit from the mysterious, otherworldly phenomenon.

The Good Nurse Synopsis: Suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events.