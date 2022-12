Movie critic, Michael Cook, returns to review some of the newest releases to hit our favorite streaming platforms.

A Christmas Story Christmas: Ralphie returns to give his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had as a child. The long-awaited follow-up to the holiday classic A Christmas Story starring Peter Billingsley.

Enola Holmes 2: Enola Holmes takes on her first case as a detective, but to unravel the mystery of a missing girl, she’ll need some help from friends — and brother Sherlock.