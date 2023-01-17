KARK
by: Arkansas Style team
Posted: Jan 17, 2023 / 06:00 PM CST
Updated: Jan 17, 2023 / 06:00 PM CST
We sit down with 13-year old singer-songwriter, Leilani Anjalila, to discuss her recent record deal, new music, and rising fame. She also performs her newly released song ‘Thinking of His Goodness’.
Here is some information along with a few tips to help you get the best deal on a TV that’s made for watching sports.
We sat down with our tech expert, Jaime Vazquez, to learn more about setting up a video doorbell alternative.
Dermaflash is a skin care brand that makes dermaplaning products that use sharp precision blades to exfoliate your skin, leaving you with a fresh complexion.
